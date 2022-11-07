Products
Ourspace
Ranked #8 for today
Ourspace
The collaborative team design canvas
Ourspace equips tech leaders to make smarter team design decisions by bringing together people, projects, and priorities into one contextual place.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Ourspace
About this launch
Ourspace
The collaborative team design canvas
Ourspace by
Ourspace
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Megan Murphy
,
Stephanie Bowker
,
Mark Allen
,
Sarah Zou
,
Carles Barrobés
,
Anna Collins
and
Laura Agudelo
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Ourspace
is not rated yet. This is Ourspace's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
14
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#24
