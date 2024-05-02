Launches
OurSails
Simple, private, secure collaborative meetings app

OurSails takes a meaningful topic-first approach to discussions, rather than a shallow agenda-first approach to meetings. It's also a tool for organizing thoughts and planning future interactions, with the aim of making your communication more effective.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Meetings
Tailwind CSS
Equips OurSails with a flexible, utility-first design framework that enhances the dynamic needs of modern teams, ensuring each user interaction is visually appealing and seamlessly functional.
RubyGems
OurSails leverages RubyGems to provide robust, reusable open-source libraries, ensuring rapid deployment and scalable, high-quality solutions.
ProseMirror
ProseMirror powers OurSails by enabling precise text control, helping users effortlessly format, customize, and organize content, ensuring clarity in every communication.
OurSails by
was hunted by
Matt Bennett
in Productivity, SaaS, Meetings. Made by
Matt Bennett
,
Charles Abbott
,
Patrick Laudon
and
Anthony Hall
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
This is OurSails's first launch.
