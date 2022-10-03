Products
Oso Cloud
Oso Cloud
Authorization, supercharged
Oso is a batteries-included system for authorization. Drop Oso Cloud into your apps to quickly add roles, sharing, fine-grained access, or any other access model you can think of.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
by
Oso Cloud
About this launch
Oso Cloud
Authorization, supercharged.
Oso Cloud by
Oso Cloud
was hunted by
Stephie Glaser
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Stephie Glaser
,
Graham Neray
,
Graham Kaemmer
and
Sam Scott
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Oso Cloud
is not rated yet. This is Oso Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#87
