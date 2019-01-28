Orro turn lights on for you when you enter a room, and off after you leave. Orro automatically dims lights to healthy levels and learn your preferred lighting throughout the day.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting to see how this will compete with other lighting products, it's a seemingly saturated market, but I'm liking Orro's approach already!
Upvote Share·