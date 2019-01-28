Log InSign up
Orro

Never think about your lights again.

Orro turn lights on for you when you enter a room, and off after you leave. Orro automatically dims lights to healthy levels and learn your preferred lighting throughout the day.

Orro Switch is an intelligent cloud-free lighting system for homesOrro has introduced a new smart dimmer called Switch, a product that intelligently controls the lighting in one's home for an automatic, convenient experience. The product doesn't depend on the cloud, meaning an outage won't take out the user's lighting, and the device is designed to function without Internet.
SlashGear
Orro's Smart Switch Lighting Adjusts to Your Rhythms to Help You Sleep | Digital TrendsLighting control startup Orro today introduced the Orro Switch, which the company promises is "the world's most advanced responsive and adaptive home lighting system." The end result, according to the company, is home lighting that supports the way you live and also helps you sleep better at night.
Digital Trends
The Orro is yet another smart light switch with grand ambitionsSmart lightbulbs are a dime-a-dozen, but a new product called Orro is taking a crack at selling you a smart light switch. The Orro is a $199 gadget that is designed to replace any standard light switch - it's designed to be exactly the size of a standard switch and easy to install in its place.
The Verge

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting to see how this will compete with other lighting products, it's a seemingly saturated market, but I'm liking Orro's approach already!
