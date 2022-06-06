Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Orion
Ranked #12 for today
Orion
New WebKit browser for Mac
Visit
Upvote 40
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Orion gives you a fast, smooth and lightweight browsing experience, without holding your device’s battery hostage. It has (experimental) support for Chrome and Firefox extensions out of the box. Orion is completely zero-telemetry.
Launched in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
by
Orion
Intercom for Startups
Promoted
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
Orion by
Orion
was hunted by
Vladimir Prelovac
in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vladimir Prelovac
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Orion
is not rated yet. This is Orion's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
5
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#12
Report