Org Chart by Roots
Ranked #16 for today
Org Chart by Roots
Visualize your org, keep teams aligned
Free
Org Chart ⚡ by Roots is a free Slack plugin to help growing teams stay on top of company changes, search for members by skill or department, and work more efficiently.
Launched in
Slack
,
Hiring
,
Productivity
+2 by
Org Chart by Roots
About this launch
Org Chart by Roots by
Org Chart by Roots
was hunted by
Cristina Bunea
in
Slack
,
Hiring
,
Productivity
. Made by
Grace Stuart
and
Kevin Corliss
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Org Chart by Roots
is not rated yet. This is Org Chart by Roots's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#58
