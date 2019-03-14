Log InSign up
Orchestra 1.0

An open-source robotic process automation system 🚀

Orchestra is an open-source workflow management system that uses RPA to support teams and improve how people do creative and analytical work. By having machines do repetitive parts of a project, devs can spend more time working on more engaging tasks.
Introducing Orchestra 1.0, an open-source system for Robotic Process Automation 🚀Today we're excited to unveil an updated version of Orchestra that makes project management and team communication even easier. We initially open-sourced Orchestra v.0.1.0 in September 2015 with key features like human + machine workflows, hierarchical review, and expertise certification. After years of engineering and design, we're psyched to announce Orchestra 1.0!
Team B12B12
How This Company Combines The Gig Economy Model With AI To Be More ProductiveStartups operating in the gig economy typically use software platforms to assemble disconnected armies of freelance contractors to perform simple tasks. Think of Uber, which allows customers around the globe to summon drivers to take them places from practically any street corner, using nothing more than a phone app.
Fast Company
Strata + Hadoop World New York 2015: Video CompilationSelection from Strata + Hadoop World New York 2015: Video Compilation [Video]
O'Reilly | Safari
How A.I. is revolutionizing today's workplaceGuest There is no question that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is in the process of radically transforming the workplace. As a $15 billion industry expected to grow to more than $70 billion by 2020, it's clear that in the future, A.I. will change almost everything in the way that we live and work.
VentureBeatAdelyn Zhou, Topbots
Hate your boss? B12 is designing work without (human) managersOnline labor marketplaces have been around since the dawn of the internet. Post a task, select a worker, verify the work, and submit a payment. There are dozens of companies that broker labor services, and the rise of these marketplaces has been a large factor in encouraging as many as a third of A...
TechCrunch
Building human-assisted AI applicationsThe O'Reilly Data Show Podcast: Adam Marcus on intelligent systems and human-in-the-loop computing. Adam Marcus will host a session, Human-assisted AI at B12: 10 lessons in giving humans superpowers, at the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference, June 26-29, 2017, in New York City.
O'Reilly MediaBen Lorica
Nick Abouzeid
Been watching the B12 team for years, exciting to see them attack the worst parts of building any website. AI is best leveraged when it's automating away the worst parts of work, freeing up creative humans to build new things.
Adam Marcus
Hi, Product Hunt! We’re excited to unveil Orchestra 1.0, a feature-rich version of our open-source Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system that orchestrates teams of experts and machines. Orchestra automates repetitive tasks in team-based projects so teams work faster and individuals focus on the creative tasks they enjoy. We initially open-sourced Orchestra v0.1.0 in 2015. Since then, we’ve added features that make cross-geography project management even easier, including nested self-pruning checklists, time tracking, and new bots called StaffBot and SanityBot. We use Orchestra at B12 to quickly assemble teams of machines + experts to launch and update high-quality websites for our customers. We can imagine an Orchestra use case for virtually every industry, including automating back-office tasks, professional service workflows, and complex analytical work. The benefits associated with RPA and Orchestra workflows include increased accuracy and consistency, less time spent coordinating projects, less money spent on staffing, and improved reporting and compliance. Orchestra is the only open-source example of RPA on the market. We’re eager to explore all of the ways this updated version of Orchestra can help other companies and industries. Whether you want to implement Orchestra in key business processes or simply play around with the code, we hope you’ll take a look and let us know what you think. Thanks! Team B12
