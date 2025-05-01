Launches
Orbie.
Orbie. is your intelligent audio companion
Upvote 57
🎙️ Transcribe with a single tap ✍️ Summarize and extract key points from anything 20+ options 🌐 Translate into 20+ languages 🔒 Protect your privacy Send any content to Orbie. and let it summarize, translate, or extract key points
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Privacy
•
Audio
Orbie. is your intelligent audio companion
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Orbie. by
was hunted by
Nicolas Maton
in
. Made by
Nicolas Maton
. Featured on May 2nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Orbie.'s first launch.