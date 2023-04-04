Products
Home
Product
Oragic
Oragic
Smart diary
oragic is a diary platform, which allows adults to share them thoughts and feelings. It provides a smart statistics, helping to regulate stress level and well-being with no external intervention.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
by
oragic
The makers of Oragic
About this launch
oragic
Smart Diary
Oragic by
oragic
was hunted by
Astghik Hakopian
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Astghik Hakopian
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
oragic
is not rated yet. This is oragic's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#139
