Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Oragic
Oragic

Oragic

Smart diary

Free
Embed
oragic is a diary platform, which allows adults to share them thoughts and feelings. It provides a smart statistics, helping to regulate stress level and well-being with no external intervention.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Health by
oragic
TranscribeMe
TranscribeMe
Ad
Resend Whatsapp and Telegram audios and we pass it to text

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We would highly appreciated your feedback"

Oragic
The makers of Oragic
About this launch
oragic
oragicSmart Diary
0
reviews
14
followers
Oragic by
oragic
was hunted by
Astghik Hakopian
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Astghik Hakopian
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
oragic
is not rated yet. This is oragic's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#139