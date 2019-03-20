Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Optimus Ride

Optimus Ride

A self driving shuttle service 🚗

more info
Our technology will contribute to make positive changes in people’s lives. From changing the patterns of how we move around, to designing sustainable cities; from providing equitable mobility access for all, to delivering products more efficiently.
Around the web
Optimus Ride brings self-driving cars to private communities in NY and CAIf you live in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, you could be one of the first consumers to ride in a self-driving car in the state of New York. That's thanks to autonomous vehicle startup Optimus Ride, which today announced its plans to deploy self-driving vehicles to the 300-acre development in Brook...
TechCrunch
New York City is finally getting its own self-driving shuttle serviceAutonomous vehicles are finally coming to the Big Apple. Optimus Ride, a Boston-based self-driving startup, announced plans to deploy an autonomous shuttle service in New York City in the second quarter of 2019. The company also plans to provide ride-hailing trips to residents of Paradise Valley retirement community in Northern California.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I'm really interested in this space but at the same time I do worry about the loss for jobs, currently this is going to be limited to a private neighbourhood.
Upvote ·