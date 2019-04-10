Log InSign up
Oppo Reno

Oppo's newest flagship with a 10x zoom lens

OPPO's new Reno product series boasts a brand-new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model. It's tailor-made for youthful pioneers who are dream chasers and those who express themselves to create new trends
Oppo announces Reno flagship phone with 10x zoom lens and weird pop-up cameraOppo has announced its latest flagship phone, the Reno. It's the company's first device with truly high-end specs since last year's Find X: the lineup includes options for a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 10x optical zoom lens. And of course, there's no notch.
Aaron O'Leary
Saw MKBHD's April fools video of the Reno, interesting camera mechanism going on, can imagine it could break very easily, there is something about large moving parts in phones that just seems dangerous
