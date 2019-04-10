Oppo announces Reno flagship phone with 10x zoom lens and weird pop-up camera

Oppo has announced its latest flagship phone, the Reno. It's the company's first device with truly high-end specs since last year's Find X: the lineup includes options for a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 10x optical zoom lens. And of course, there's no notch.