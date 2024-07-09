Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. OpinionFeeds
OpinionFeeds

OpinionFeeds

Create links to collect anonymous feedback by free

Free
Opinionfeeds is a free tool for gathering anonymous feedback. Create unlimited, customizable portals and gain real-time insights with basic analytics. Enhance your feedback process effortlessly!
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
CRM
 by
OpinionFeeds
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
OpinionFeeds
OpinionFeedsCreate links to collect anonymous feedback by free!
0
reviews
24
followers
OpinionFeeds by
OpinionFeeds
was hunted by
Ivan Francisco Jara
in Customer Success, Customer Communication, CRM. Made by
Ivan Francisco Jara
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
OpinionFeeds
is not rated yet. This is OpinionFeeds's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-