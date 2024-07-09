Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OpinionFeeds
OpinionFeeds
Create links to collect anonymous feedback by free
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Opinionfeeds is a free tool for gathering anonymous feedback. Create unlimited, customizable portals and gain real-time insights with basic analytics. Enhance your feedback process effortlessly!
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
CRM
by
OpinionFeeds
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
OpinionFeeds
Create links to collect anonymous feedback by free!
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
OpinionFeeds by
OpinionFeeds
was hunted by
Ivan Francisco Jara
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
CRM
. Made by
Ivan Francisco Jara
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
OpinionFeeds
is not rated yet. This is OpinionFeeds's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report