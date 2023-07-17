Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Opine

Opine

Video feedback for Figma

Free
Embed
Replace meetings in your UX & design process with video-recorded feedback. Feedback videos are even turned into to-dos by AI!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Opine
Mason
Ad
A practical guide to building a tech-1st ecommerce brand
About this launch
OpineVideo Feedback for Figma
0
reviews
39
followers
Opine by
Opine
was hunted by
Will Taylor
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Will Taylor
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Opine
is not rated yet. This is Opine's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
17
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-