Home
→
Product
→
Opine
Opine
Video feedback for Figma
Replace meetings in your UX & design process with video-recorded feedback. Feedback videos are even turned into to-dos by AI!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Opine
Mason
About this launch
Opine
Video Feedback for Figma
Opine by
Opine
was hunted by
Will Taylor
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Will Taylor
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Opine
is not rated yet. This is Opine's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
