Ophiuchi
Ranked #15 for today

Ophiuchi

Setup localhost SSL proxy in 5 seconds

Free
Setup localhost SSL Proxy in 5 seconds. Just type and click, this desktop app will do everything for you. It's open source and trusted by devs all around the world! Why not give it a shot?
Launched in
Mac
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
Ophiuchi
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
Next.js
Tauri
About this launch
Setup Localhost SSL Proxy in 5 Seconds!
0
reviews
13
followers
was hunted by
cheeselemon
in Mac, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
cheeselemon
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Ophiuchi's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#16