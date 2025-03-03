Launches
Opera Operator
Opera Operator
Meet Opera’s AI Browser Operator
Introducing Opera’s Browser Operator! Imagine a browser that can just do things for you. Finish tasks you might just find too complex or too boring. Today, we're previewing a browser AI agent that gets shit done for you.
Free Options
Launch discussions
Opera
Opera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
4.57 out of 5.0
Opera Operator by
Opera
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mohamed Salah
,
Magnus Blikeng
,
Jan Standal
,
Krzysztof Łukasik
,
Przemysław Chyra
,
Chet Callahan
and
Mateusz Niestrój
. Featured on March 4th, 2025.
Opera
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 76 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.