Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Opera
See Opera’s 21 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Opera One R2
Opera One R2

Opera One R2

Latest version of Opera browser

Free
Opera One R2, a reimagined and updated version of our browser is now available for early testing: 👉 Multimedia at the forefront of browsing: new music & video player 👉 Revamped tabs with split screen, tab emojis and more 👉 Latest AI capabilities
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Opera
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Opera
OperaOpera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
74reviews
337
followers
Opera One R2 by
Opera
was hunted by
Nika Glazunova
in Browser Extensions, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Nika Glazunova
,
Jan Standal
and
Joanna Czajka
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Opera
is rated 4.7/5 by 70 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-