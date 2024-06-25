Launches
This is the latest launch from Opera
See Opera’s 21 previous launches →
Home
Product
Opera One R2
Opera One R2
Latest version of Opera browser
Opera One R2, a reimagined and updated version of our browser is now available for early testing: 👉 Multimedia at the forefront of browsing: new music & video player 👉 Revamped tabs with split screen, tab emojis and more 👉 Latest AI capabilities
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Opera
Opera One R2 by
Opera
was hunted by
Nika Glazunova
in
Browser Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Nika Glazunova
,
Jan Standal
and
Joanna Czajka
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Opera
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 70 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
17
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
