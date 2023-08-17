Products
This is the latest launch from Opera
See Opera’s 20 previous launches →
Opera Aria for iOS
Opera Aria for iOS
Aria becomes the first built-in browser AI on iOS!
In collaboration with OpenAI, Aria offers a cutting-edge generative AI service for free, enhanced by Opera's Composer architecture, granting access to real-time web results.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Opera
About this launch
Opera
Opera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
Opera Aria for iOS by
Opera
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kseniia Sycheva
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
Opera
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.
