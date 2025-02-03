Launches
Opera Air
This is a launch from Opera
See 22 previous launches
19. Opera Air
The mindful browser
Visit
Upvote 74
Introducing the first browser with mindfulness at its core—your personal sphere of calm in the digital world. With built-in breathing exercises, binaural beats, and body scans.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Meditation
•
Audio
Opera
Opera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
4.54 out of 5.0
Follow
74
Points
3
Comments
#19
Day Rank
#30
Week Rank
Opera Air by
Opera
was hunted by
Magnus Blikeng
in
Productivity
,
Meditation
,
Audio
. Made by
Mohamed Salah
,
Magnus Blikeng
,
Jan Standal
,
Krzysztof Łukasik
,
Przemysław Chyra
,
Chet Callahan
and
Mateusz Niestrój
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
Opera
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 74 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.