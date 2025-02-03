Subscribe
This is a launch from Opera
The mindful browser
Introducing the first browser with mindfulness at its core—your personal sphere of calm in the digital world. With built-in breathing exercises, binaural beats, and body scans.
Free
ProductivityMeditationAudio

Opera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
Opera Air by
Opera
was hunted by
Magnus Blikeng
in Productivity, Meditation, Audio. Made by
Mohamed Salah
,
Magnus Blikeng
,
Jan Standal
,
Krzysztof Łukasik
,
Przemysław Chyra
,
Chet Callahan
and
Mateusz Niestrój
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
Opera
is rated 4.5/5 by 74 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.