OpenStories

Automate your video content production

#4 Product of the DayToday
Automate your video content production.
We are a library of Top-performing video content with re-publishing rights.
Don't start videos from scratch. Just extend & re-publish.
OpenStories | Exclusive Offer from AppSumoOpenStories is a community of Open Source Stories, i.e. GPL-licensed storyboards. All you have to do is just extend and republish the story with your own branding. Why? Because it's yours. New trending and lifestyle stories are created every day. Content creators no longer need to start creating videos and stories from scratch.
Ram Chella
Maker
🎈
CEO of OpenStories
Hello Marketers & PH fans, Automate your video content production with OpenStories. We are a library of Top-performing video content with re-publishing rights. Don't start making videos from scracth. Just extend & re-publish. It will save a ton of your time on video & story production. Feel free to reach out to ram@openstories.co if you have any questions or need any support.
