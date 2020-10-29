OpenStories
Automate your video content production
Automate your video content production.
We are a library of Top-performing video content with re-publishing rights.
Don't start videos from scratch. Just extend & re-publish.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ram Chella
Maker
CEO of OpenStories
🎈
Hello Marketers & PH fans, Automate your video content production with OpenStories. We are a library of Top-performing video content with re-publishing rights. Don't start making videos from scracth. Just extend & re-publish. It will save a ton of your time on video & story production. Feel free to reach out to ram@openstories.co if you have any questions or need any support.
Share