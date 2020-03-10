  1. Home
  2.  → OpenStanding

OpenStanding

Custom-branded laptop stands

#5 Product of the DayToday
OpenStanding is a unique, healthy, and more sustainable swag for your employees and events.
We're a family business crafting the laptop stands in our hometown in Europe and the US from durable and high quality materials.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Artiom Dashinsky
Artiom Dashinsky
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! Most of the swag companies have today are very similar — reusable water bottles, notebooks, totes, etc. It makes it ineffective for the brands and wasteful for the environment. I've partnered with my parents to produce a unique, healthy and more sustainable type of swag — custom branded laptop stands. Such stands help people improve their workspace ergonomics by reducing or preventing back/neck pain. We've already sold several thousands of stands to brands like Sketch, Samsung, etc. and happy to finally launch on Product Hunt! 😊 Our mission is to make ergonomic workspace more accessible, that's the reason we also open-sourced our designs ✌️ We're a family business and producing the stands locally in our hometown in Europe + we recently partnered with a small business in Wisconsin to produce locally in the US as well. Let me know if you have any questions! 😊 Artiom
UpvoteShare