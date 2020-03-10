OpenStanding
Hello ProductHunt! Most of the swag companies have today are very similar — reusable water bottles, notebooks, totes, etc. It makes it ineffective for the brands and wasteful for the environment. I've partnered with my parents to produce a unique, healthy and more sustainable type of swag — custom branded laptop stands. Such stands help people improve their workspace ergonomics by reducing or preventing back/neck pain. We've already sold several thousands of stands to brands like Sketch, Samsung, etc. and happy to finally launch on Product Hunt! 😊 Our mission is to make ergonomic workspace more accessible, that's the reason we also open-sourced our designs ✌️ We're a family business and producing the stands locally in our hometown in Europe + we recently partnered with a small business in Wisconsin to produce locally in the US as well. Let me know if you have any questions! 😊 Artiom
