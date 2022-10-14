Products
Ranked #11 for today

OpenScout

Join 3,000+ investors & founders

Free
Hand-picked early-stage startups delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Read by investors at Sequoia, Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz & more!
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Crypto +5 by
OpenScout
About this launch
OpenScout👀 Join 3,000+ other readers
0
reviews
4
followers
OpenScout by
OpenScout
was hunted by
Kenneth
in Productivity, Marketing, Crypto. Made by
Kenneth
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
OpenScout
is not rated yet. This is OpenScout's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#208