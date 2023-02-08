Products
OpenPool
Ranked #4 for today
OpenPool
Get Lifetime P&L in seconds; we make blockchain data easy
We help investors understand complex crypto data, like Lifetime P&L, to uncover smarter trades. OpenPool is an Ethereum wallet tracker that goes beyond token prices. All you need is your wallet address - we’ll crunch the (on-chain) numbers.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
DeFi
by
OpenPool
About this launch
OpenPool
Lifetime P&L in seconds; we make blockchain data easy.
OpenPool by
OpenPool
was hunted by
Daphne Huang
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
DeFi
. Made by
Daphne Huang
,
Joe Toledano
,
Prudhvi Rampey
and
Saahith Pochiraju
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
OpenPool
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is OpenPool's first launch.
