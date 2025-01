This is the latest launch from OpenLIT See 1 previous launch

OpenLIT 2.0 Open source dashboard for AI engineering & LLM data

OpenLIT is an open-source, self-hosted tool for developing AI apps. It allows for LLM experimentation, prompt management, secure API key handling, and protection against prompt injection. It also offers OpenTelemetry-native observability for the GenAI stack.

