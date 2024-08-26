Launches
OpenEngine by Datazip
Ranked #14 for today
OpenEngine by Datazip
On-demand virtual warehouse to run ad hoc queries in 30 secs
On-demand Virtual Data warehouses for fast ad-hoc queries at half the cost. OpenEngine introduces the capability to spin up larger warehouse servers on demand for smoothly running your adhoc queries.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Database
by
Run ad-hoc queries in 30 seconds
2
188
OpenEngine by Datazip by
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Harsha Kalbalia
,
Sandeep Devarapalli
,
Merlyn Mathew
,
Rohan Khameshra
,
shubham baldava
,
PIYUSH SINGARIYA
,
Pavan kalyan Chiluka
,
Ankit Kumar
and
Priyansh Khodiyar
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
is rated
3.5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is OpenEngine by Datazip 's first launch.
Upvotes
166
Comments
117
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#29
