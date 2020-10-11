Introducing OpenDeck: 1,200+ startup slides searchable by category Hi there, My name is Steph, and I am excited to introduce OpenDeck, my very first no-code product. 🤩 Over the past 7 years, I have been many times in a position to (help) build pitch decks for early-stage startups. Because I suck at designing slides, I started to steal inspiration from famous pitch decks.