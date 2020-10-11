discussion
Emma Krn
Great tool
Steph Nass
Maker
@emma_krn Thanks Emma!! <3
Ama Nass
Very cool app ! Can't wait to use it !
Steph Nass
Maker
@amandine_nasser Cheers! Happy to take a look at your deck if you need a second opinion ;)
YY L
Amazing product. Thanks for sharing with us.
Steph Nass
Maker
@yy_l I loved building it, so happy you like it!!
Steph Nass
Maker
Hi there, I am very excited to launch my very first no-code product!! 🤩 Over the past 7 years, I have been many times in a position to (help) build pitch decks for early-stage startups. Because I suck at designing slides, I started to steal inspiration from famous pitch decks. It worked well, but it was painful to browse decks after decks just to find the slide I wanted. So I created OpenDeck. You can search and filter thousands of slides by category: Team, Market, Competition, Funding, etc. Of course, it's 100% free 😀 I hope you'll like it. Let me know what you think in the comments!!
Cassie Zhang
Great product and initiative!
Steph Nass
Maker
@cassie_zhang1 Thanks Cassie!!
