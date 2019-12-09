Discussion
Hey all 👋 Open Stacks is a simple way to share your tech stack. I spend a lot of time talking to founders and one of the biggest questions that always comes up is what tools are being used to build/run products. I felt that Open Stacks could be a good way to make this easier and help each other out by sharing stacks so that you can see what other people running similar businesses are using. Would love to hear your feedback. Oh, and Open Stacks has a super simple stack. It was built on Bubble with no code and I'm using Sendgrid for the mailing list.
Love the simplicity − Great job man!
