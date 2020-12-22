discussion
Hey Hunters 👋 Adithya here, as a No-Code maker I am excited to to be here to present you Open Source Stash. Open Source Stash (OSS) helps you discover the best or low-cost and privacy focused alternatives to software or tools we use everyday. It is built for makers, marketers or designers or anyone else who are just starting to explore a way to create something of their own. Using Open-source tools helps you start working on your project without worrying about costs or privacy. What makes Open Source Stash different? Quick Snapshot: You can quickly get an idea about the tool through a short intro and on how it looks without navigating away from OSS. Universal Search: To make things easy as a pie, just search a keyword and relevant tools show up instantaneously, you need not go through tens of pages or hundreds of products to find the one you need. Categories: Pick a category out of 23+ categories or sort through them to find something specific. Open to contribute: Want to get something added to this stash as a user of a wonderful open-source tool or as someone who has built/created it? Just submit through the site and you will see it on the site within 24 hours after review or hear back from us incase we need more details. Whats coming up in a few weeks? - Multiple tags fo each product - Mention of info about language for dev tools - Mention of license type or category - Ability to filter based on language or license and more. That's about it, check out https://opensourcestash.com and let me know your thoughts, comments or suggestions here.
