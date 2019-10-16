Open Doodles
Open Doodles is a set of free illustrations that embraces the idea of Open Design. You can copy, edit, remix, share, or redraw these images for any personal or commercial purpose. I hope that this kind of resource makes it easier for designers to show the value of illustration in their mockups, or just add a bit of quirkiness to their products. Maybe this will encourage others to create their own kit and share it with the world. Some of these doodles are direct scans of sketches I drew on my notebook during downtime or meetings. Somehow, doodling while on conference calls help me focus. Why Open? I believe in the idea of Open Design. That the knowledge behind our craft shouldn't be kept behind gates but rather freely accessible to the world. By teaching and sharing our skills and best practices, we improve the community and increase the value of design. Openly sharing our work invites people to collaborate, tinker, learn from each other, and grow together. If you want to go beyond what this collection can do, I encourage you to hire an illustrator to help you tell your story in a better way. I list some resources on the about page: https://www.opendoodles.com/about Go out and doodle!
Thank you so much for this and the many valuable resources you keep on sharing with the world! Needless to say, they are beautiful illustrations!
@hansel_pahmer_sanchez Hey, Hansel. Thank you so much for taking the time to write this. That's really kind of you. I hope I can sharing stuff you like!
Awesome illustrations. Thanks so much for sharing.
@vidya_kanickairaj Hell yeah, Vidya! Super stoked to see that you liked them. Thank you.
Wonderful style, as always @pablostanley
Thank you for this amazing work! I really like all the things that you create!