Teemu Puuska
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋🏼 My team and I finally shipped our first product. As a long time Slack user I noticed, that there isn't an easy way to let my colleagues know that I'm out of office. So we built one. 🤓 How it works: 👀Automatic replies When you are OOO and someone @mentions you, you'll automatically respond to them with your custom message. 💬Status update You can also update your status to match your OOO -message. 😍Easy to use You can use shortcuts or slash commands to set up your OOO -reply. ⏰Scheduling You can schedule your OOO -message and status update. 🙅🏼♀️Spam protection You will only respond to mentions automatically once in 48 hours per channel while you are gone. -- What do you think? Please have a go at it and give your honest feedback. We have a freemium model with 5 active users per month so it's basically free forever for small teams. :)
