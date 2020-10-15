  1. Home
  2.  → OnZoom

OnZoom

A marketplace for immersive experiences

New marketplace to schedule, monetize, and attend virtual events. From cooking classes to lectures to stand-up, fitness and more. OnZoom features built-in tools for selling tickets, scheduling, and promotion.
Zoom will start letting people host online events with paid admissionVideo-calling software provider Zoom on Wednesday announced a way for users to put on live virtual events that people can pay to attend. The OnZoom option makes Zoom more than just a competitor to the likes of Google and Microsoft.
Zoom launches marketplace for paid events and new third-party app integrationsZoom has launched two big new features: a marketplace for paid virtual events and third-party app integrations that let you use tools like Dropbox and Slack directly from a Zoom call. The marketplace is called OnZoom, and it will let premium users host events and sell tickets.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Leandro
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
Seems like a logical next step for Zoom to offer this. It will create an entirely new ecosystem for people to earn a living.
Share
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
@leandro8209 Agreed, people have made businesses off zoom calls, this makes a ton of sense!
Share
Aris AlexisTech entrepreneur & software developer
The idea is great but why not a platform supporting many video platforms and not just a particular one?
Share