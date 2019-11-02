OnVoard Pulse
Use social proof stats to create a stronger call-to-action.
Pulse is a free product from OnVoard that you can use to aggregate social proof stats from platforms like Mailchimp, Shopify, and use it to create stronger Call-to-Action for your site.
Hello [Monster|Product] Hunters! Pulse is a free product from OnVoard that you can use to aggregate social proof stats and use it to create a stronger Call-to-Action (CTA) for your site. What can you do with Pulse? First of all, retrieving, caching, and maintaining up-to-date social proof stats can be a hassle for most of us. Pulse is designed to abstract these complexities so that you can make your social proof stats actionable. Stats like number of Shopify customers, number of Mailchimp subscribers, can be great assets for you to create stronger CTA. In a nutshell, you can use Pulse to turn CTA from "Join our newsletter" into "Join 45,255 marketers".
