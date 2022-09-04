Products
OnlyThreads
Turn Slack into a knowledge base
OnlyThreads helps you turn Slack into a knowledge base.
1. Make Slack channels ‘thread-only’.
2. Close threads with a resulting decision visible to everyone.
3. When you create new threads, it will automatically search for similar threads.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
by
OnlyThreads
About this launch
OnlyThreads
No more messy Slack chats – turn Slack into a knowledge base
4
reviews
9
followers
OnlyThreads by
OnlyThreads
was hunted by
Ellen Chisa
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Artem Zavyalov
,
Alexey Strelkov
and
Jane Zavyalova
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
OnlyThreads
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on November 25th, 2021.
