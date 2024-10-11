Launches
OnlyShortcuts
Quick access to links with shortcuts
Reach frequently used web links faster by using pre-set, easy-to-remember shortcuts instead of typing out the full URL. The shortcuts serve as a direct path to the link, saving time and effort.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Edge Extensions
About this launch
OnlyShortcuts by
OnlyShortcuts
was hunted by
Maksym Potapenko
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Edge Extensions
. Made by
Maksym Potapenko
and
Maksym Shynkarenko
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
Upvotes
39
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
