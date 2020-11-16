OnlySearch

discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
Timely and challenging! How do you build a search engine for dark content? But really, this is great — if Patreon has search, shouldn't OnlyFans?
Hey everyone, We started using OnlyFans recently and found the lack of search and discovery so frustrating. We built a solution by feeding public data from 100K+ OnlyFans profiles into a custom search engine. Fans can search for particular interests, niches, or types of creators. The search results link directly to each creator’s OnlyFans profile. Fans can save their favorite creators, and access the list at any time. Creators can claim their profile and add additional terms to their bio to enhance discoverability. This is the first of many products we’re building for the creators in this awesome category : ) Lucy & Ellie x