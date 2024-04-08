Launches
Only The Recipe
Ranked #15 for today
Only The Recipe
Cut out the clutter and enjoy only the recipe
Only the recipe gets rid of any life story, background of the recipe, or other fluff no one wants. Simply enter the url of any recipe site and get the ingredients and directions. Thats it. You can start cooking faster and read less junk.
Launched in
Cookbooks
Cooking
Food & Drink
by
Only The Recipe
Cut out the clutter and enjoy only the recipe.
was hunted by
Steven
in
Cookbooks
,
Cooking
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Steven
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#35
