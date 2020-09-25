Online School Site Builder
Create online schools optimised for selling courses.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
George Palaigeorgiou
MakerProduct Onwer at LearnWorlds
Hello Product Hunters and thank you Kevin for the hunt! Have you been thinking about starting an online course, taking your offline school online or delivering your own master class? Well, there has never been a better time than now! Today, LearnWorlds is proud to launch its brand new Online School SiteBuilder The SiteBuilder is the result of two years of research and development, building on the experience of thousands of pages built with LearnWorlds and incorporating the lessons of tens of millions $ worth of course sales. This is a true game-changer as it is by far the most advanced page builder in the online course industry: 📐 it requires no code or design skills, 🔘 it has thousands of Layouts, Widgets and Elements built-in, ⚜️ it is infinitely customisable to fit any brand, 😌 requires absolutely Zero design or code experience, 💳 e-commerce enabled out of the box, 🙏 it is a All-in-One solution, replacing dozens of third-party tools and plugins You can try it out for free by starting your own free trial. P.S. Special offer exclusively for Product Hunters: With every Pro or Learning Center account you get 30% for two months, saving up to $179! More info here: https://www.learnworlds.com/pric...
