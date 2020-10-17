discussion
nina k
cofounder, daily.co
Really nice UX 👏🏽 The private room versus public is very cool, congrats!
Spencer Amer
Maker
CEO, co-founder @ onfour
🎈
@ninacali4 Thank you Nina! We happen to know a thing or two about daily.co :)
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Spencer, one of the co-founders of onfour. We started building onfour to connect artists and fans in a unique and personal way around music, no matter where they are. Artists are extremely reliant on live performances to make a living, and fans don’t always have access to the live shows of the artists they love. During COVID-19, live performances have come to a complete stop, and there is almost no opportunity for fans and artists to connect over live music. We are focusing on bringing back the feeling of going to a concert with your friends through the digital medium. Music is meant to be a connective, shared experience, and the existing live-streaming platforms just didn’t cut it for us - sitting back and watching a live show by yourself, the same way you’d watch a YouTube video, simply doesn’t feel right. As artists ourselves, we recognize the difficulties of live-streaming that exist for artists. The technical setup process is complicated, ticketing and securing an event requires the use of third party platforms, and performing to a camera instead of a crowd is awkward. With onfour, artists get custom support so they may stream with high quality, can set their own price with confidence, and can actually see and hear their fans live. The best way to check out our product is to come to one of our shows live - we are hosting STOUT at 8pm EST tonight (RSVP: www.bit.ly/stout-live)! We’d love to hear your thoughts about live-streamed concerts and any shows you have attended during quarantine.
Prabhakar Krishnamurthy
🎈
Love the passion of the makers of this product. Inspiring to see them learn from experience and make rapid improvements to the product.
Rahul Shivkumar
Saw a couple of concerts on onfour, a slick experience that got significantly better each time I used it. Do you guys plan on doing more music festival style streams on there or just sticking to more individual concerts?
Vinod Krishnamurthy
Maker
🎈
@rahul_shivkumar Thanks Rahul! As of now we've been focusing on individual concerts, but we've put on few festivals in the past and are eager to organize more -- any artists you wanna see?
Yvon Amer
🎈
great to have concerts stream smoothly from the comforts of my home and at the same time meet with friends seamlessly on line!
