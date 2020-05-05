OneSignal Push Notifications for Shopify

Discussion
1 Review
George Deglin
Maker
As many readers may know, OneSignal is the most popular push notification platform for mobile and web push notifications. In fact, we're proud to have Product Hunt as one of our customers. OneSignal is already used by 600 Shopify merchants, but our Shopify implementation was previously complex and required users to manually add code to their website to prompt visitors for notification permissions and to manually set up cart abandonment flows. This was an exciting project involving a bunch incredibly talented folks from our team and a commitment to building a beautiful and crazy-simple product for Shopify users. We're proud to say that with this plugin we've reduced the setup process for Shopify to just a couple of clicks. 🏎 Prior to this launch we did a bunch of user testing to make sure it was a great experience. We also incorporated technology and experience from our existing products into the plugin to help it work smoothly. Most importantly, we've implemented friendly best-practices for asking for notification permission and for triggering notifications for abandoned carts by default. 🙌 The plugin is solid already, but we'll be continuing to make improvements to make it even better over the coming weeks. Thanks for checking it out and we'd love your feedback! 🙏 George Deglin (CEO, OneSignal)
