Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
OneSchema Importer
Ranked #5 for today
OneSchema Importer
Embeddable CSV Importer for SaaS
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Product and engineering teams use OneSchema to save months of development time building a CSV importer. OneSchema improves customer activation / import completion rates by automatically correcting customer data.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
OneSchema
About this launch
OneSchema
Import customer CSV data 10x faster
53
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
OneSchema Importer by
OneSchema
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Andrew Luo
and
Sol Chen
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
OneSchema
is rated
5/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#5
Week rank
-
Report