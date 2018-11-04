oneSafe is the password manager app where you can store all your confidential information - be it passwords, internet accounts, ID numbers, bank account details, pictures or private documents - in one safe place
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What separates this from the likes of Dashlane and LastPass?
Upvote Share·
Raffi Muradyan@raffi_muradyan · B2B Marketing Manager
can be useful
Upvote Share·