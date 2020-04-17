Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8
An incredibly fast, new phone from OnePlus
Android
Tech
OnePlus' new flagship series, with a seriously fast and stunningly-detailed display with the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
44 minutes ago
OnePlus 8 review
OnePlus 8 review: Specs OnePlus has always courted a reputation as the phone maker you turn to when you don't want to spend big bucks on premium features. That's as true as ever with the OnePlus 8, especially as OnePlus courts the high-end of the smartphone market with its more fully featured - and higher-priced - OnePlus 8 Pro.
OnePlus 8 review
The OnePlus 8 represents a culmination of trends. It brings the brand's famously low-price, high-spec phones ever closer to, if not quite on par with, the polish of other flagship phones; and in several ways, it also sees OnePlus adopting some of its competitor's design philosophies.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: big league
The OnePlus 8 Pro matches the Samsung Galaxy S20 feature-for-feature. It has wireless charging, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate on the display, and it's super fast. It starts at $899 and is available online only. It takes a shot at the king, and it does not miss.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send