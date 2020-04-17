  1. Home
An incredibly fast, new phone from OnePlus

OnePlus' new flagship series, with a seriously fast and stunningly-detailed display with the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865.
OnePlus 8 reviewOnePlus 8 review: Specs OnePlus has always courted a reputation as the phone maker you turn to when you don't want to spend big bucks on premium features. That's as true as ever with the OnePlus 8, especially as OnePlus courts the high-end of the smartphone market with its more fully featured - and higher-priced - OnePlus 8 Pro.
OnePlus 8 reviewThe OnePlus 8 represents a culmination of trends. It brings the brand's famously low-price, high-spec phones ever closer to, if not quite on par with, the polish of other flagship phones; and in several ways, it also sees OnePlus adopting some of its competitor's design philosophies.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: big leagueThe OnePlus 8 Pro matches the Samsung Galaxy S20 feature-for-feature. It has wireless charging, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate on the display, and it's super fast. It starts at $899 and is available online only. It takes a shot at the king, and it does not miss.
