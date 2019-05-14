Experience a high-resolution display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, designed to display your content with dramatic clarity. A new 48 MP camera and much more with the new OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus redefines premium with the 7 ProOnePlus has never been particularly beholden to industry trends. Nowhere is that better demonstrated than with the 7 Pro. In the face of a stagnated smartphone market, Apple, Samsung and Google all went budget, releasing lower-tier takes on their pricey flagships to appeal to consumers looking for ...
TechCrunch
OnePlus 7 Pro phone launch: massive screen and pop-up cameraHaving made a name for itself for cut-price top-spec phones, OnePlus now has its sights set on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro with its new OnePlus 7 Pro. Costing from £649 the new premium OnePlus still undercuts the competition by about £250, but isn't quite as value-oriented as previous offerings.
the Guardian
The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 90Hz screen, three cameras, and costs $669The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are finally official, after many leaks and teases. While the 7 looks very similar to last year's OnePlus 6T, the 7 Pro has an all-new design with an edge-to-edge screen and a triple rear camera. It will be available this week for $669 and up.
The Verge
Asher Weintraub@ashman1012
Just came from the launch event. Phone looks insane and is even better in hand. Only issue with it is size and material. I think phones should start getting smaller again, rather than growing to tablet size. Only a few years ago a 6" screen sounded absurd. Anyone remember "phablet"? Again, the phone looks incredible, but the surface (especially the back) is extremely glossy, and while it looks cool, the phone is an absolute fingerprint magnet. Not a huge issue taking into account how great the resto of the phone is, but still annoying. Nothing a dbrand skin can't fix.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
That camera looks incredible, although I wish we could just pack all that tech into one singular sensor
Cosmo Jones@cosmojones · ECD at The Boathouse
@aaronoleary I was very interested, then I realized I am still stuck in 'Murrica where this lovely machine doth not roam. Thought it might be a cool alternative to the Light.co camera which is just not working out as I hoped.
Dayal@dayaldave · Freelance UI/UX Designer
One Plus will have some real value, if you can put iOS in it... Otherwise its just an overhyped and copycat phone! @getpeid
Frances Hale@franceshale321
Wow the best camera I used on the phone
Abhilash Jain@findabhilash · Customer Success / Growth
Experienced the OP7 and OP7 Pro at the launch event. What a beautiful phone, that nebula blue variant looks so dope IRL.
