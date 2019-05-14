The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 90Hz screen, three cameras, and costs $669

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are finally official, after many leaks and teases. While the 7 looks very similar to last year's OnePlus 6T, the 7 Pro has an all-new design with an edge-to-edge screen and a triple rear camera. It will be available this week for $669 and up.