Hi Product Hunt, First time maker on PH! Really excited to contribute. Quick intro/thank yous - My name’s Adam (founder here at Open Scout) and I could not have asked for a better team to work on this with. They're all tired of me getting sappy so I'll save that for next week's team email. I also want to thank all our testers for their feedback pre-PH and a big thank you to @kevin for hunting us! What it does: OnePager allows founders to share all of the information relevant to their fundraising efforts through a branded URL (think your linkedin link), with share settings (think google doc share features), and a click-by-click analytics dashboard (think docsend engagement tracking if it was built specifically for a fundraising founder). Why we made it do what it does: We built OnePager to make the fundraising outreach founders already do more efficient and effective. It seems crazy to us that the high-tech world of startups and VCs never graduated from attaching a PDF pitch deck to an email so we set out to build something better. OnePager is specifically built for founders. It's easy to share across Twitter, LinkedIn, and text. It has enough security to control who sees your private information. And most importantly, it gives founders actionable data to track how their current fundraising efforts are going by detailing click-by-click sessions. We were actually hoping to launch on Product Hunt about a month ago, but we realized in early user interviews that OnePager was still not addressing a major issue: finding who to share your OnePager with. So, we decided to delay our launch and add an investor directory 20,000+ strong so that founders can invite people directly to their OnePager. Last, but not least - here are some fun examples of completed OnePagers for you all to check out: https://onepager.vc/snap https://onepager.vc/facebook https://onepager.vc/spotify Looking forward to everyone’s feedback and we’ll be around all day to answer questions!
ps - I also wrote a little a "What's Open Scout?" post to help provide some context for anyone interested: https://bit.ly/3k0BQ5O
Super useful, and I love the clean design and all the data I can get as a founder!
