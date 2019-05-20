OneClickClip is a stock library of animated GIFs.
-personal and commercial use 🤑
-freemium (free as long as you give attribution)
-request or upvote next GIF 👍
ZdanoviMaker@zdanovi
Hey PH! Watching this amazing community inspired me to create something myself. I've noticed increasing usage of animated GIFs across the Internet. This is why I've decided to create a stock library focused on animated GIFs. I'm starting small but new gifs are coming every week. Feel free to request or upvote next gif (link in the footer). I'll be making GIFs for major trends and events - Black Friday, Christmas etc. If you're interested join the newsletter. No spam. Thank you for all your feedback 🙂
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@zdanovi Nice Kitty animation! 😻
ZdanoviMaker@zdanovi
@amrith Glad you like it 😉 Feel free to use it. I can deliver other file formats as well.
