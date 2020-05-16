Discussion
Hey fellow Makers, I was dabbling around with Flask the other day and decided to build something that I would’ve loved to use when I was trying to find a good name for my startup - a database of all the available one-word domain names out there. It’s a pretty straightforward idea but somehow I’ve never been able to find a resource like this online so I decided to make one myself. I decided to keep the MVP simple and limit it to the following features: - Filter by word type: Adjectives, verbs, nouns, and all words. Planning to add a "Names" category soon, let me know if that's what y'all want in the comments! - Filter by alphabet: Rather self-explanatory feature, just thought this would come in handy especially with TLDs that have over 3,000 available domains! - Track most popular domains: You can spy on see which domains are clicked on the most often by other people. - Track most recently viewed domains: Same thing as the previous feature, except for the fact that you can see how long ago was the domain viewed. Sneaky! - Staff Picks: I'm constantly on the lookout for new one-word domains that are startup-worthy and will post them on the homepage once I find them. Hope you guys find this tool useful! Also, I would love any feedback that you might have on this project - this is my first time building a web-app from scratch, so any tips on how to improve would be greatly appreciated.
@steventey Congrats on the launch Steven! This is a great project and really useful!! :D
Finally searching for domains became so easy and fun! Thanks Steven!
@anzhelika_korolova Thank you so much, Anzhelika! Glad I was able to help! :D
I wish this had been done much earlier! Would have saved me so many hours in retrospect, but happy to use it in the future too. One question, is there a roadmap for bigger support on more words?
@rodrig_naska I know that feeling of frustration when you're trying to come up with the perfect name for your project! I hope this will come in handy for you in your future endeavors, Rodrig! As for your question - yes, I am planning to add a "Names" category soon, and I'm always on the lookout for more robust/exhaustive word databases to find new domain name combinations!
Wow, this will definitely help me come up with unique domains and save a lot of time! Love the simplicity!!
Love the app! It would be awesome to be able to filter domains based on specific categories or keywords
@marissa_liu1 That's a great suggestion! Thank you so much for the support, Marissa!