One thousand in

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Miguel Nunes Correia
MakerBringing ideas to life
Hello my fellow hunters! Have you ever wondered how much money you'd have made if you invested on a company from the start? A few months ago I dived into the IPO world, launching a weekly newsletter with detailed insights on companies about to go public (https://ipobrief.email/) and made me think about this idea. And it is a quite common googled question. So I decided to create a simple web app that calculates this for you. And to be honest, I’ve spent the last few days hitting myself thinking “why haven’t I invested in some?” 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ So, if you want to imagine how your bank account would look like if you’ve done so, give it a go. Hope this makes you start thinking about investing on some IPOs from now on. I know I did! #FOMO⚠️ Here is what I’ve used to make the magic happen: - Yahoo Finance hidden API for all stock info related 💰 - A lot of ❤️ Tailwind CSS - Next.js + Vercel ⚡️ - And it is all open source at https://github.com/sircon/onetho... 🎉 If you get as excited as myself over this, don't forget to sign up for my own IPO Brief, where you get a weekly brief on the upcoming IPOs. Hope to get your thoughts and love on onethousand.in. See you soon!
Share