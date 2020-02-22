One Profile
Yusuf Qabil
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Yusuf, maker of One Profile. Firstly, thank you so much to @chrismessina for hunting One Profile, you're the best! Before I created One Profile, I was looking to create a simple, beautiful, and affordable personal profile page of my own on the internet. My top criteria were: - Well-designed; beautiful, minimalistic, and clean. - Easy and straightforward to setup. - Has useful features like a contact form. - Nice and short URL (custom domain is an added bonus) - Basic analytics or some integration with third-party analytics - Affordable. To be honest, I won't fork out more than $5 per month for a simple about page. Current solutions in the market don't help much: about.me (it's simple but not beautiful and is expensive), webflow.com (Amazing but is too expensive for a personal page and requires some time and expertise to design), wordpress.com (Too complex and expensive), squarespace.com (too expensive for a personal page; $144 per year), carrd.co (Close to perfect! But I got overwhelmed by so many templates 😝), and notion.so (Close to perfect, too! But it has no custom domain feature and URL is too long and ugly, and I don't want to use bit.ly). In the end, I decided to build my own page with all the features I wanted and more (Ah, the joy of coding). Anyway, I shared with a couple of friends and they really loved it! So, I thought I could share it with the world. That was how One Profile started out. Finally, I hope you'll at least give One Profile a try, it's free to start and use. There's also a Pro version if you would like to unlock more features like linking to your custom domain. Also, special thanks to the vibrant community on Indie Hackers by @csallen, @channingallen, and the best community manager, @rosiesherry, the Product Hunt Makers Community and to One Profile's customers and users for always giving me feedback and support all this while. I wouldn't be here without you guys ❤️ Thank you very much for your support, and happy building! ✌️
