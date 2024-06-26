Launches
One Million Checkboxes
One Million Checkboxes
checking a box checks it for everyone.
Click a checkbox together.
Launched in
Funny

One Million Checkboxes
About this launch
One Million Checkboxes
checking a box checks it for everyone.
One Million Checkboxes by
One Million Checkboxes
was hunted by
Chad Whitaker
in
Funny
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
One Million Checkboxes
is not rated yet. This is One Million Checkboxes's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
