Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Stokes (Tiny Projects💡)
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, One Item Store let's users create an online store in minutes. You can just get online, sell your stuff, and get paid. Its aimed at users selling a single item on mass, and want a more professional online presence compared to something like eBay, but don't want the bulk and cost of a full-scale CMS like SquareSpace or Shopify. This makes it great for just whipping up a page to test out products and ideas. I built One Item Store as part of my Tiny Projects year long challenge: https://tinyprojects.dev
UpvoteShare