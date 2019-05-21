One Fix helps people change how they eat. We help you know what to eat as well as a how to make real, lasting change. The One Fix Minicast is a FREE 4-week audio program that explains our entire philosophy, delivered in audio format, on a daily basis, via SMS.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
This is an interesting product concept, a mini podcast called a minicast to help you learn something. It's only 3 minutes a day, so about the length of a song. The OneFix Minicast is delivered via SMS to help you become healthier. Try it out!
Upvote Share·
Jonathan GhellerMaker@jonathan_gheller1 · Get One Fix
Hi Product Hunt! My name is Jonathan Gheller, and I am the CEO of One Fix, a program that helps people change how they eat. One Fix focuses on helping you know What to Eat as well as a How to Change. In the last year, we have helped many lose weight and lead healthier happier lives. Today, we are making available for FREE a 4-week audio program that explains our entire One Fix philosophy. We will deliver our philosophy in audio format, on a daily basis, via SMS. The audios will last approx. 3min each We will talk about what food makes us fat and why, as well as explore why it is so hard to change what we eat, and how we can make it easier. If you are interested, go to www.theminicast.com/OneFix to learn more and get started. I am looking forward to getting your comments and answering your questions
Upvote Share·